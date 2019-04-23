Will Smith, NASA, Fortnite among 2019 Webby Award winners

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith, NASA, Fortnite and Disney are among the 2019 Webby Award winners for internet excellence.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the winners Tuesday.

Smith's The Jump won a Webby for events and live stream video while Disney was chosen the WebbyMedia Company of the Year for earning the most honors across all Webby categories with 32 wins overall. Fortnite is recognized in the game category, and NASA won for best overall social presence.

Issa Rae is the Webby video person of the year for using the internet to showcase breakthrough content from diverse creators. Greta Thunberg scored a Webby for social movement of the year for igniting the #FridaysForFuture global movement for climate justice.

The 23rd annual Webby Awards will be presented in New York City on May 13.