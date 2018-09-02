Wildlife officials study recovery of trout in Utah river

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah state wildlife officials are studying the brown trout population in the American Fork River to assess how the fish are recovering following a large sediment release from a nearby dam that nearly wiped out the fish population.

The Daily Herald reports the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources spent some of last week electrofishing select sections of the river in order to study the habitat and health of the fish living there.

The goal was to safely capture the fish living in segments of the river and weigh and measure them. Last week's data will be compared against last year's data from the same sections.

Officials are hoping to see some improvements showing the native brown trout are recovering since the release from Tibble Fork Dam in August 2017.



