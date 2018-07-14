Wildlife officials can't find grizzly that killed calves

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have been unable to find a grizzly bear that is believed to have killed four calves in the Gravelly Mountains in southwestern Montana.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks grizzly bear specialist Kevin Frey tells The Montana Standard a camper heard a grizzly bear killing a calf on the evening of June 27. The next day, when ranch hands went to move the carcass they reported seeing two grizzly bears southwest of Ennis. Later on June 28 they found another dead calf.

That evening, a ranch hand reported shooting a bear that was chasing cattle. Frey says officials have been unable to locate a wounded or dead bear.

Two more dead calves were found June 30.

Frey says grizzly bear populations in the Gravelly Mountains are on the rise, as are incidents of depredation.

