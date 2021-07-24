Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support NATHAN HOWARD, Associated Press July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 12:26 a.m.
BLY, Ore. (AP) — Out-of-state crews headed to Montana Saturday to battle a blaze that injured five firefighters as the West struggled with a series of fires that have ravaged rural lands and destroyed homes.
Progress was being made on the nation's largest blaze, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, but less than half of it had been contained, fire officials said. The growth of the sprawling fire had slowed but thousands of homes remained threatened on its eastern side, authorities said.