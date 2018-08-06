Wildfire near Davenport has destroyed 6 structures

DAVENPORT, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire burning in eastern Washington state has destroyed six structures and seven outbuildings.

The state Department of Natural Resources on Monday morning updated the destructiveness of the Angel Springs Fire, which is burning near Davenport, Washington.

The agency previously said the 7 square mile fire (19 square kilometers) had destroyed two structures. The higher number is the result of better access to burned areas, and does not represent new losses.

The fire started Thursday and is 15 percent contained. The agency says it continues to threaten about 170 structures.

Fire officials say it is burning in tall grass and timber, and has threatened wheat fields.

There are some mandatory evacuations because of the fire, while other people have been warned they should be ready to evacuate.