Wildfire in California gold country grows rapidly

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Clouds and cooler temperatures are expected to help firefighters battling a wildfire in California's gold country that has grown rapidly to more than 37 square miles.

However, the U.S. Forest Service says winds and drier fuels could complicate their effort Saturday as they work to contain the fire in Plumas National Forest.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for scattered rural properties in the forest, as well as in rural parts of Tehama County further north as crews continue to work to increase containment of a fire that has burned more than 12 square miles west of Red Bluff.

In Southern California, firefighters are making progress against a wildfire that burned dangerously close to homes in Murrieta and La Cresta. The approximately 3-square-mile fire is 35% contained.