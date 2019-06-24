Wildfire contained, 6 Mile Canyon Road reopened near Dayton

DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — Storey County officials have reopened a road that had been closed due to a wildfire north of Dayton and east of Virginia City.

KOLO-TV reports the fire reported at about 7 p.m. Sunday burned about 12 acres (5 hectares) near Sugar Loaf Mountain before crews contained it early Monday.

The blaze forced the closure for several hours of 6 Mile Canyon Road, which connects Virginia City to U.S. Highway 50 northeast of Dayton.

There have been no reports of any injuries or structure damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com