Wildfire burns on Hanford Reach National Monument

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A fire on the Hanford Reach National Monument burned an estimated 12.5 square miles northwest of Richland.

The Tri-City Herald reports Highway 240 from Route 10 near Richland northwest to the Vernita Bridge over the Columbia River was closed to traffic Thursday afternoon as the fire burned near the road.

The fire, named the Cold Creek Fire, also closed Highway 24 between Highway 240 and the Silver Dollar Cafe until early evening.

The fire was burning through wildland west of Highway 240 on a portion of the monument closed to the public, the Arid Lands Ecology Reserve, which includes Rattlesnake Mountain.

