Wichita priest infected with COVID-19, church closes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Catholic church in Wichita has temporarily closed after a priest tested positive for COVID-19.

Matt Davied of the Church of the Magdalen said in a Facebook post on the church’s account that he underwent testing after waking up feeling ill on Wednesday. He said he is now in isolation. Since the priests live together in the rectory, a second priest is in quarantine.

All Masses at the church have been suspended and live streams will be temporarily discontinued, reports The Wichita Eagle.

Kansas had 10,812 positive COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths as of Wednesday, according to state health officials.

Among the outbreaks is one that has infected 14 residents and eight staff members at Diversicare of Haysville, the Wichita area nursing home and the Sedgwick County Health Department announced Wednesday in a joint news release.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.