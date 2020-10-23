Wichita police officer arrested, accused of stalking woman

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of stalking a woman he knew.

Officer Ryan Jones was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Tuesday evening following an investigation, the Wichita Police Department said in a news release.

Department officials requested that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigate after learning of accusations that Jones might be stalking the woman, the release said.

The release said Jones has worked at the department for four years and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

A publicly-listed phone number for Jones could not be found Friday.