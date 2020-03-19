Wichita mayor, 3 council members are in self-quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and three City Council members have decided to quarantine themselves “out of an abundance of caution” after being told two people at a conference they attended last week had the coronavirus.

Whipple and council members Becky Tuttle, James Clendenin and Brandon Johnson attended the National League of Cities conference in Washington D.C. The group informed attendees on Tuesday that the two people who tested positive for the virus were active participants at the conference.

Six members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Council self-quarantined earlier this week after attending the same conference.

Whipple said he and the city council members don't know if they interacted with the two people. They are awaiting advice from Sedgwick County health officials before returning to City Hall, The Wichita Eagle reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The spread of the virus prompted Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company to announce Wednesday that it was suspending operations at its U.S. manufacturing plants, including a distribution center in Topeka that employs about 1,550 workers. The closure will continue at least through April 3.

______

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.