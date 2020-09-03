https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Wichita-man-dies-in-city-s-third-hit-and-run-this-15540822.php
Wichita man dies in city's third hit-and-run this week
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man died when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop — the city's third hit-and-run this week, police said.
Harold Long, 56, died after the was hit while he was crossing a street Wednesday night, Capt. Brent Allred said. The vehicle involved is believed to be a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe.
A woman who was crossing a street was critically injured when she was hit by a van Monday night. Police said the van's driver has been contacted but not arrested.
And early Wednesday, a man on a bicycle was hit by a gray pickup truck. That driver has not been located.
