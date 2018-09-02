Wichita farm that provided pumpkins and corn mazes to close

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — After nearly a century of growing pumpkin patches and providing corn mazes for visitors, Wichita's Cox Farm will close soon.

Ron and Vickie Stein, third-generation owners of the farm, announced Thursday they will close the 92-year-old Wichita institution in late September or October.

The Steins, who have operated the farm for 12 years, are retiring. Both are 71 years old.

The Wichita Eagle reports Ron Stein says the couple has worked seven days a week for their entire lives and they have had enough.

Stein said the property has already drawn interest, with some wanting to keep it a farm and some wanting something else on the site.

Ron Stein's grandparents, Roy and Daisy Cox, started Cox Farm in 1926.

