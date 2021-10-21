Why no tusks? Poaching tips scales of elephant evolution CHRISTINA LARSON, AP Science Writer Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 4:56 p.m.
1 of7 This undated photo provided by ElephantVoices in October 2021 shows tuskless elephant matriarch with her two calves in the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique. A hefty set of tusks is usually an advantage for elephants, allowing them to dig for water, strip bark for food and joust with other elephants. But during episodes of intense ivory poaching, those big incisors become a liability. (ElephantVoices via AP) ElephantVoices/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 This undated photo provided by ElephantVoices in October 2021 shows some of the tuskless elephants in the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique. A hefty set of tusks is usually an advantage for elephants, allowing them to dig for water, strip bark for food and joust with other elephants. But during episodes of intense ivory poaching, those big incisors become a liability. (ElephantVoices via AP) ElephantVoices, Joyce Poole and Petter Granli/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 In this June 2018 photo provided by Robert M. Pringle, members of a research team, from left, Shane Campbell-Staton, Louis van Wyk, Ryan Long, Dominique Gonçalves, and Mike Pingo, monitor a tranquilized tuskless female elephant in Gorongosa National Park. In addition to collecting tissue samples for genomic analysis, the researchers fit the animals with GPS collars to monitor their movements, collect stool samples for diet analysis, and take measurements of their body conditions. (Robert M. Pringle via AP) Robert M. Pringle/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 In this June 2018 photo provided by Robert M. Pringle, evolutionary biologist Shane Campbell-Staton examines a tuskless female elephant in the Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique, exposing an empty space below the trunk where a tusk would normally protrude. The elephant was anesthetized to draw blood and collect fecal samples for genetic analysis, and to fit a GPS tracking collar around the animal's neck to record its subsequent movements. (Robert M. Pringle via AP) Robert M. Pringle/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 This undated photo provided by ElephantVoices in October 2021 shows one of the tuskless elephants in the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique. A hefty set of tusks is usually an advantage for elephants, allowing them to dig for water, strip bark for food and joust with other elephants. But during episodes of intense ivory poaching, those big incisors become a liability. (ElephantVoices via AP) ElephantVoices/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
WASHINGTON (AP) — A hefty set of tusks is usually an advantage for elephants, allowing them to dig for water, strip bark for food and joust with other elephants. But during episodes of intense ivory poaching, those big incisors become a liability.
Now researchers have pinpointed how years of civil war and poaching in Mozambique have led to a greater proportion of elephants that will never develop tusks.
Written By
CHRISTINA LARSON