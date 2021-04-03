Why controlled burns are vital for Kentucky national forests

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Daniel Boone National Forest — In yellow, soot-stained, Nomex Wildland Fire Shirts, green flame-resistant pants and hardhats that have seen better days, about 25 U.S. Forest Service firefighters gather for a morning briefing.

It’s roughly 10 a.m. and the group stands about 50 feet from a small cemetery, two freshly overturned mounds of dirt garnished by a cluster of artificial flowers — blue, white, pink. The small burial ground is the only open space clear of trees and brush for miles, save the roads that zigzag through this stretch of the Daniel Boone National Forest in southeast Kentucky.

During the briefing, the burn plan for the day is laid out by the fire boss, safety protocol is discussed and radio frequencies are established.

As the meeting breaks, the chwoosh, chwoosh, chwoosh of helicopter blades cutting through the sky sounds overhead as a Forest Service chopper recons the area the crews will work in to make sure no civilians are present. Soon after, the fire crew heads to their vehicles lined up and down the dirt road — Ram pickups trucks, fire engines with hoses and 350 gallons of water rigged to Ram 5500 Heavy Duties, and a bulldozer — just in case.

Though the crew is trained and equipped to respond to forest fires, both natural and man-made, they will set the blaze themselves.

It’s Kentucky’s spring fire season, which means it is time for prescribed, controlled burns intentionally set by fire crews to help both maintain the ecological environment in the forest and reduce the possibility of wildfires from breaking out.

They’re literally fighting possible instances of fire with fire.

Their objective: to improve forest composition, enhance wildlife habitat, and prevent catastrophic naturally-occurring wildfires by reducing leaf litter and woody debris on the forest floor.

“Controlled burns are one of the most efficient land management tools that we have at our disposal,” said acting Daniel Boone National Forest supervisor H. Scott Ray. “Implementing controlled burns in key areas helps remove undesirable vegetation and improve wildlife habitat at a level that would be hard to achieve in any other way.”

Forest managers choose stretches of land for the controlled burns that are boxed in by natural fire barriers such as roads or streams so the fire cannot burn out of control. Everything is pre-plannedand executed thoroughly.

It’s that attention to detail — the respect each U.S. Fire Service firefighter has for the blaze — that makes controlled burns effective and safe.

Some, like Ryle Benke, zone fuels assistant fire management officer for the London and Stearns Ranger District, have seen firsthand the destruction wildfires can wreak and over Benke’s 12-year career he’s come to understand the important role firefighters have in reducing these occurrences.

His job is more than just putting out fires. It’s using fire as a tool, transforming its power to destroy into one can give life.

‘IT’S NOT JUST A CAMPFIRE’

Almost 20 years ago, Benke, then 17 years old, was floating the Middle Fork Flathead River with his friend Dan Thies. The two were fishing and enjoying the Montana wilderness.

Growing up in Kalispell, Montana, Benke was raised around nature on the edge of Glacier National Park. He would often see huge smoke columns rising from the mountains in the summer as lightning often caused small-scale wildfires.

But this day was different. As the two friends floated the river, charred pine cones began to float next to them. When he and Dan returned to the shore, he could see an entire mountainside enveloped in flames as dusk fell over the area.

The two left the river and headed back to his father’s pickup truck so they could evacuate but wildlands firefighters stopped them, saying where the truck was located was within the safety perimeter they had set.

In the midst of worrying about how he would explain to his father that he couldn’t retrieve his brand-new truck, Benke realized the magnitude of the firefighters’ job.

”‘Whoa, this is real,” Benke thought. “There’s a wildfire out there. It’s not just a campfire, it’s an actual disaster and these guys are out here working this natural disaster.”

Now 36, Benke said that day was when he decided he wanted to be a firefighter and after receiving a degree in Resource Conservation from the University of Montana, he began his career in 2009.

A love for the wilderness and awe of nature is what fuels many wildlands firefighterslike Benke. Keeping nature well-maintained is the glue to everything they do. And that begins and ends with fire, something that’s existed within nature long before man was introduced to the equation, Benke said.

Fire is necessary within an ecological system — it can help cleanse and reshape a local forest environment — but the job of Benke and others is to make sure the fire gives more than it takes.

And during days that can sometimes stretch to 16-hours of work, that all begins with a test fire, lit in a section of the forest that will more than likely represent what will happen in the rest of the terrain marked off for a controlled burn.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

Once Benke and the crews load into their trucks on this spring morning, they head to their first destination of the day: “Drop Point 18,” located on the northwest corner of the 2,600 acres of land earmarked for burn right outside of Corbin, Kentucky.

Once there, a fireman enters the brush carrying a drip torch — a metal canister holding liquid fuel that helps ignite a wick at its end. With the torch, he begins the burn.

The fire starts slow, dancing low to the ground, but doesn’t spread at the rate the crew expected. The test-fire area is moist with too much humidity, which means the prescribed fire will not carry the way they need it to and tells them that the test area probably doesn’t represent what they expect to burn.

“We are going to try test fire around DP 17,” the fire boss tells some of the crew. “Hopefully, we’ll have better luck there.”

Once a test fire is successful, crews can move forward with the rest of the burn, setting the perimeter of the fire with the drip torches at several drop-points located off the roads that encase the 2,600 acres of land.

Benke walks back to his truck and climbs in. He heads a couple of hundred feet up the road to find space to turn around and begins to head to Drop Point 17. Then the radio sounds:

“Everything is good,” a fireman says across the radio. “We are going to go ahead and request the (chopper).”

The test-fire at DP 17 was successful and the chwoosh of the helicopter returns as it begins to make runs over the 2,600 acres, dropping pingpong-sized balls from a Plastic Sphere Dispenser, which injects glycol, a combustible liquid, into plastic balls containing potassium permanganate. The injection creates an exothermic reaction that ignites the fuels inside the balls.

Two balls are dropped every acre and burn within the perimeter the fire crews created along the roads.

Crews then monitor the blaze and even encourage the spread with fire rakes. The goal is to keep the flames between 6-inches and 4-feet tall — anything above that could be dangerous.

The fire is allowed to burn itself out. The only time water is used is to contain spot fires outside of the prescribed fire area or possible hotspots that could ignite, and to reduce the fire’s intensity along the control lines of the prescribed burn area, Benke said.

Otherwise, they let the fire do its work.

‘WE ARE WEEDING THE GARDEN’

Besides eliminating leaf litter and woody debris on the forest floor that could ignite a wildfire if lighting strikes, the prescribed burns also help improve the habitat for local wildlife.

Fire reduces dead vegetation, replenishes the soil with nutrients, promotes new growth, and maintains biological diversity.

Forest Service officials say native plant species, such as white oak and hickory trees, depend on fire to clear out competing species, such as maples. Many of these species are built to withstand naturally occurring fire and even experience increased growth after controlled burns. Periods of growth and regeneration create food and protective cover for animals and other species that inhabit the forest.

According to Chris Minor, director of land management and fire manager for The Nature Conservancy, Kentucky Chapter, most of the time the burns are targeted to kill small maple trees or other seedlings or saplings that grow on the ridge tops, preventing sunlight from reaching other plants and trees below.

“Fire is a tool and you can kind of look at it as we are weeding the garden and the garden is the forest,” said Kristian Pickering, a senior firefighter in the London Ranger District.

Benke’s truck kicks up dust as it bends around the curves of the road headed to DP 17, located on the northwest corner of the prescribed burn area.

The truck comes to a stop and silhouettes of firefighters emerge from white smoke that makes visibility low.

The burn here has taken off and everything is white from the smoky air to the ground now covered in ash that resembles snow. The flames have since moved inward and never grow higher than maybe a foot, eating up everything in front of it.

But once the ash settles and smoke clears, a grasshopper flies out of the brush and lands on the yellow, soot-stained sleeve of a firefighter — and elsewhere a small lizard pokes its head out from under the char.

The controlled burns have done their job to create a better environment for wildlife and more sunlight for plants to grow and reproduce as spring breaks.

More resources, more life — given through taking away.