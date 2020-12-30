Who's next? Plans for 2nd round of shots expected next week

An advisory group is expected to recommend to Gov. Ned Lamont which Connecticut residents should receive the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations, now that distribution is well underway for health care workers and for nursing home residents and staffers.
Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting public health commissioner, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's immunization advisory committee's recommendation that frontline essential workers and people over age 75 be included in phase 1B will be the foundation for Connecticut's plan.