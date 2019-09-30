Whitmer poised to sign, veto Michigan budget before deadline

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to sign a $59 billion state budget while vetoing some spending proposed by the Republican-led Legislature.

The Democrat's expected signature Monday will ensure state government is funded for the fiscal year starting Tuesday. But wrangling over the budget is likely far from over.

Whitmer plans to issue line-item vetoes to a spending plan over which she had no input in recent weeks following a breakdown in road-funding talks. On Tuesday, a state board she controls is expected to move money within departmental budgets.

It's a step used just once before by a governor to go around the Legislature. The Michigan Supreme Court upheld the practice in 1993.