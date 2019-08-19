Whitmer names Saad to lead Michigan's immigration

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a former U.S. homeland security official to oversee the state's efforts related to immigration.

Fayrouz Saad worked at the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama's presidency and later served as the city of Detroit's first immigrant affairs director.

Whitmer this past week named her as executive director of the Office of Global Michigan, which advises the governor on matters related to new Americans, immigration policy and immigration enforcement. Saad says she looks forward to "building a home of opportunity for everyone."

Saad unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for Michigan's 11th Congressional District in 2018. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's in public administration from Harvard University.