Whitmer: Spend $75M of pandemic rescue funds to reduce crime DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press Aug. 16, 2021 Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 5:30 p.m.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday proposed spending $75 million in federal pandemic rescue funding to reduce violent crime, calling it a critical issue that must be addressed amid double-digit percentage increases in several Michigan cities.
The framework, if enacted by legislators, would allocate additional funding to hire more police and, she said, ensure they are paid and trained well. She mentioned a pending initiative designed to urge officers to live where they work and called for new spending to bolster law enforcement recruitment and diversity, including with expanded scholarships and financial incentives.