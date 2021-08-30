Skip to main content
News

White nationalist pleads not guilty to 2nd hate crime charge

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A self-described white nationalist pleaded not guilty on Monday to a second charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime.

Max Misch of Bennington is accused in court documents of getting into an argument with a woman in June after her Black son said Misch used a racial slur against him and another teen, the Bennington Banner reported. The woman's 15-year-old son told police that Misch said “white power” to them and that Black people didn’t belong here. Misch told the boys to come and fight him, the woman's son told police, according to an affidavit.

Officer Amanda Knox said the woman's friend witnessed her arguing with Misch and heard Misch “saying all types of racist names," the newspaper reported.

Misch denied the allegations. He told police he was walking down a street when the teens told him to leave and threatened him. He said the same teens had also verbally threatened him outside his home earlier this year, the newspaper reported.

Misch was allowed to remain free on several conditions, including that he not have contact with the woman and the two teenage boys. An email was sent to his lawyer seeking comment.

Misch pleaded not guilty last year to another misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime. He was accused of using racist language in an altercation with a Black man and his girlfriend.

Misch was previously accused of harassing Vermont’s only Black female legislator, who ended up resigning in 2018. After an investigation by state police, the state attorney general said she was a victim of racial harassment but that there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone.