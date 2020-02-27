Which towns in Connecticut have the most electric cars

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photograph, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo.

Electric cars are seen as the future of environmental advocacy, but in Connecticut they may be the province of the wealthy. The Connecticut towns with the most electric vehicles are, by and large, the richest towns in the state. Seven out of the top 10 are in Fairfield County.

Westport comes in at No. 3 in the state, with 491 registered electric vehicles and more electric cars per capita than anywhere else, according to data provided by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles.

Greenwich leads the pack with 795 electric vehicles registered in the town. Stamford comes in at No. 2, with 578 electric vehicles.

The list of the towns with electric vehicles changes somewhat when factoring in population. Westport has the most electric vehicles per capita — 17.5 electric vehicles for every 1,000 residents.

Weston, which has a third of Westport’s population, comes in at number two for electric cars per capita, with 13.8 for every 1,000 residents.

