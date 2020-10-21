Where's my truck? Sheriff loses vehicle during radio visit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff in Michigan's Upper Peninsula couldn't find his marked pickup truck and figured his deputies were playing a joke.

It was no joke: The Chevy Silverado was really missing Wednesday.

Minutes later, a Marquette County dispatcher reported that the vehicle was in a ditch. A police dog tracked the suspect to a restroom at a nearby boat launch, WLUC-TV reported.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt believed he had locked the truck and had the keys in his possession while appearing on a morning radio show. Zyburt said he didn't know there an extra set in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office told the story on its Facebook page, even including a photo of the truck in the ditch.

“Lesson of the day: If it can happen to the sheriff, it can happen to you. Lock your vehicles,” the sheriff's office said.