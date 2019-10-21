What you need to know for Election Day

Election Day in Westport this year is Nov. 5. Election Day in Westport this year is Nov. 5. Photo: File Photo Photo: File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close What you need to know for Election Day 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As Election Day on Nov. 5 quickly approaches, Westport and Weston residents will need to know where to cast their ballots. Listed below are the polling locations for each district.

Westport

District 1 - Saugatuck Elementary School Gymnasium, 170 Riverside Avenue

District 2 - Saugatuck Elementary School Gymnasium, 170 Riverside Avenue

District 3 - Coleytown Elementary School Gymnasium, 65 Easton Road

District 4 - Greens Farms Elementary School Gymnasium, 17 Morningside Drive South

District 5 - Greens Farms Elementary School Gymnasium, 17 Morningside Drive South

District 6 - Long Lots Elementary School Gymnasium, 13 Hyde Lane

District 7 - Long Lots Elementary School Gymnasium, 13 Hyde Lane

District 8 - Coleytown Elementary School Gymnasium, 65 Easton Road

More Information SIGN UP here to get daily Westport News and alerts on breaking news.

District 9 - Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road

Town residents can also register to vote on Election Day at Town Hall beginning at 6 a.m.

Weston

Weston residents will vote at Weston Middle School Old Gym and are asked to enter in the back of the school. Voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and electors will be able to vote if they are in line by 8 p.m.

Residents who missed the deadline to register are still able to register and vote on Election Day. The Election Day registration location will be at the middle school in Room H5. Voters should park in the back of the middle school and follow signs for EDR. Residents will have to be registered by 8 p.m. in order to vote.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com