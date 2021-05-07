What to expect from the star-studded Vax Live fundraiser JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 7:25 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez are among the big names advocating the importance of vaccine equity during the Global Citizen fundraising concert airing Saturday.
The pre-taped event brought together celebrities and political leaders at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the Word,” which was recorded May 2 and will air Saturday. ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations will broadcast the concert staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
