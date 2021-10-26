Skip to main content
News

'What a turnout': Westport windows painted for Halloween

staff
7
Clockwise, from top left; Chloe Robbin, 8, paints her original composition, the alien themed "Planet Pumpkin," on a window at the Westport Public Library. Scarlett Nathan, 7, paints on the window of a participating downtown business. Elise Mergenthaler, 12, paints on a window of Local to Market on Main Street. A haunted house is painted on a window as part of the Westport Chamber of Commerce's annual Halloween Window Painting Contest.
1of7

Clockwise, from top left; Chloe Robbin, 8, paints her original composition, the alien themed “Planet Pumpkin,” on a window at the Westport Public Library. Scarlett Nathan, 7, paints on the window of a participating downtown business. Elise Mergenthaler, 12, paints on a window of Local to Market on Main Street. A haunted house is painted on a window as part of the Westport Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Window Painting Contest.

Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — A record number of children participated in this year’s annual Halloween Window Painting Contest put on by the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce.

About 105 children painted 65 windows on businesses and town buildings throughout Westport for a chance to be one of the nine winners to receive a $25 gift card from Cold Fusion, which was also one of the participating windows.

Painters competed for scariest, most original and best Halloween themed windows within the elementary, middle and high school levels.

“What a turnout. A major increase from last year’s record,” said Matthew Mandell, the chamber’s executive director. “This event is so much fun, the kids and parents just love it and the store owners really came out to support it.”

Judging will be done by the Chamber’s board of directors and the winners will be announced early next week. The windows will be left painted through Halloween.