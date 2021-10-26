'What a turnout': Westport windows painted for Halloween
Clockwise, from top left; Chloe Robbin, 8, paints her original composition, the alien themed “Planet Pumpkin,” on a window at the Westport Public Library. Scarlett Nathan, 7, paints on the window of a participating downtown business. Elise Mergenthaler, 12, paints on a window of Local to Market on Main Street. A haunted house is painted on a window as part of the Westport Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Window Painting Contest.
Elise Mergenthaler, 12, paints on a window of Local to Market on Main Street in Westport as part of the chamber of commerce's annual Halloween Window Painting Contest on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
The windows of Local to Market on Main Street in Westport are a canvas for the chamber of commerce's annual Halloween Window Painting Contest on Saturday.
The Westport Chamber of Commerce's annual Halloween Window Painting Contest in Westport, Conn. on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Scarlett Nathan, 7, paints on the window of a participating downtown business as part of the chamber of commerce's annual Halloween Window Painting Contest in Westport, Conn. on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
WESTPORT — A record number of children participated in this year’s annual Halloween Window Painting Contest put on by the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce.
About 105 children painted 65 windows on businesses and town buildings throughout Westport for a chance to be one of the nine winners to receive a $25 gift card from Cold Fusion, which was also one of the participating windows.