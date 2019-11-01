What Westporters need to know for Election Day registration

WESTPORT — Residents who are not currently registered, but would like to vote on Nov. 5 must come to the town hall auditorium between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to a news release on Thursday.

Residents are asked to come early as the process can take longer than the process of voting at the polls. The Secretary of the State requires all Election Day registration activity to cease promptly at 8 p.m., the news release said.

“Residents whose registrations have not been processed by 8 p.m. will not be allowed to complete teh process and will not be able to vote,” the annoucement said.

Residents must appear in person and provide proof of identity and residence. Current Connecticut DMV driver’s or non-driver’s license and learner permits satisfy both proof of identity and residence.

Examples of proof of identity includes a birth certificate, social security card, passport, college photo ID, out-of-state or Connectictut driver’s license without Westport address change. Oath of registered elector are acceptable to both registrars.

Proof of residence examples should show a current Westport address and can include a lease, paycheck, bank statement, property tax bill, naturalization documents, current college registration or fee statement, or a utility bill due within 30 days of election.

If residents have questions, they are asked to contact the Registrar’s Office at 203-341-1115 or visit the town’s website at www.westportct.gov.