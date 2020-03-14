Wet, heavy snow blankets much of Nebraska, western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Wet, heavy snow blanketed much of Nebraska overnight into Saturday morning as a late winter snowstorm swept the state and headed into Iowa.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for much of the state Saturday, and a hazardous weather outlook for a swath of south-central to northeastern Nebraska that includes Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, Columbus and Norfolk.

In eastern Nebraska’s Omaha, between 2 and 4 inches of snow fell overnight into late Saturday morning as the storm headed east in Iowa. Some areas southwest of Omaha saw event higher snow totals. Much of western and south-central Iowa remained under a winter weather advisory for Saturday.

Snow is expected to quickly melt off as temperatures in Nebraska and Iowa rise to the mid-40s on Sunday and into the 50s on Monday.