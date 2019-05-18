Wall collapsed, trapped worker at Westport construction site



WESTPORT — A worker at a construction site was trapped up to the waist when a trench wall collapsed Friday afternoon during the installation of a below grade water line, fire official said.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Brett Kirby. Fire units responded to Newtown Turnpike for a reported wall collapse with a victim trapped underneath.

The first fire engine on scene reported it was a construction site accident that happened while workers were installing a below grade water line.

“A trench wall collapse had occurred, trapping one victim in the trench up to their waist,” Kirby said. “Two workers were in the trench at the time of the collapse but fortunately the second worker was not caught in the collapse.”

Workers on scene extricated their trapped colleague before emergency personnel arrived, Kirby said.

Fire, police and EMS personnel stabilized the worker, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, the assistant fire chief said. The worker was taken to a local hospital.

The immediate area of the collapse was cordoned off for safety and security, Kirby said.

While crews were on scene, Newtown Turnpike was briefly shut down in both directions from the area of 15 Newtown Turnpike to Crawford Road.

Fire units cleared from the scene around 6:45 p.m., after providing help to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration representative with the investigation.

As of 8:20 p.m. Friday, Kirby said, there was no update on the condition of the injured worker.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated the incident was a motor vehicle crash. Police later clarified as it was a workplace accident.