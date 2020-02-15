Westporters take to the dance floor on Valentine’s Day

Marisa Manley and Jim Powell of Westport are in step at the Ballroom Elegance Dance Studio's St. Valentine's Day party on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Westport, Conn. Marisa Manley and Jim Powell of Westport are in step at the Ballroom Elegance Dance Studio's St. Valentine's Day party on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Westport, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Westporters take to the dance floor on Valentine’s Day 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The beauty of dance combined with its fun and friendship Friday night when Ballroom Elegance Dance Studio held a Valentine’s Day party.

The evening featured all the fundamentals of classic dance — from fox trots to tangos, mambo to rhumba — and participants enjoyed a chance to strut their stuff in celebration of the holiday.

“It’s a wonderful piece of art,” said Vladimir Gorshkov, who opened the studio with his wife, Irina, in 2002 in the Fresh Market shopping center at 627 Post Road E.

Former professional dance champions in their native Russia, and subsequently in Germany at the end of the 20th century, the couple now devote themselves to teaching others the joys, camaraderie and excellent physical workout of ballroom dancing.

“It’s a very mild exercise,” Gorshkov said, “and a good social activity.”

Individuals at the ballroom shared dances with one another, with more skilled dancers helping newer people along, but everyone seeming to enjoying the movement and music.

“It brings such happiness to your life,” Irina said, noting her satisfaction in watching individuals and couples progress in the skills.

She said even at the beginner level, one can start to be creative on the dance floor.

“It’s a dream,” she said.