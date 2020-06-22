Westporters start to emege from COVID cocoons

Three generations of Westport ladies including, from left, Lucy Roth, 10, Kerry Long and Priscilla Long, enjoy the sunset at Compo Beach on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Saturday was the longest day of the year, therefore arguably making this the fullest week of outdoor activities for residents.

Lots of sun and increasingly warm weather brought everyone outside. People took part in a slew of activities, from quiet time sitting at the beach watching the sun go down, to magnet fishing downtown in the Saugatuck River.

As Phase 2 of the state’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has also became official, it afforded the opportunity for more people to get out and get together, though there are still many guidelines in place.

But with the weather getting increasingly warmer and the heart of the summer season continuing to roll out, residents will continue the process of emerging from their COVID cocoons and enjoying what everyone hopes will be an ongoing readjustment and return to normality.