Westporters seek normalcy

A remarkable vista of a deserted main commuter lot at the train station's northbound side on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPOPT — Where to go and what to do on any given day is a prominent question on most people’s minds now that options are limited.

Throughout town people are finding their way, despite restrictions, and seeking out what normalcy they can in the familiar and, to some extent, the broadly social.

When they’re not shopping for food, or grabbing takeout at one of the remaining food establishments in operation at this time, the option to simply be out-of-doors is a go-to.

Many people appear to be doing this within the seemingly safe confines of their cars, however, as traffic appears to be surprisingly busy on and around the Post Road throughout the day.

And toward that end many continue to make any of a number of parking lots around town their destination, perhaps finding comfort in sitting a few spaces over from another individual or group, who are likewise just out sitting in their car.

Clearly it’s a valuable help for many people to obtain that tangible evidence that they are not alone.