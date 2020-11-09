Westporters rally in celebration of Biden-Harris win
Local residents gather at the Ruth Steinkraus bridge in downtown Westport to celebrate the Biden-Harris declaration of victory in the US presidential election Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Folks gathered for a last-minute rally in downtown Westport on Saturday, in celebration of former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris’ winning the 2020 presidential race over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.