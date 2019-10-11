Westporter arrested for allegedly choking man

WESTPORT — A Westport resident is facing charges after allegedly choking a man and breaking his phone.

On Oct. 8 around 6:40 p.m., a man contacted police claiming he had been involved in a physical altercation with 56-year-old Henry Rapp. He reported there had initially been a heated verbal exchange between the two, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

At some point during the argument, Rapp allegedly pushed the victim down and began choking him with his hand, making it difficult for him to breathe. The victim further alleged Rapp had been verbally abusive and had thrown his iPhone to the ground, causing the device’s screen to crack.

Rapp was taken into custody by officers later the same evening. When interviewed, police said Rapp gave a similar account of events as the victim, but denied choking him.

Rapp was subsequently charged with third-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. He posted $2,500 bond and was arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 9.

