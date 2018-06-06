Westporter, “Devil Wears Prada” author unveils new book at town event

































WESTPORT — Westport resident and “The Devil Wears Prada” author Lauren Weisberger introduced her new novel, “When Life Gives You Lululemons,” to a packed house at the Saugatuck Congregational Church Tuesday night.

Co-hosted by the Westport Library and local blog Westport Moms, the June 5 event featured Weisberger in conversation with fellow Westporter and TV style icon Jenn Falik. Fifteen years after “The Devil Wears Prada,” was first published, Weisberger’s newest book follows one of its favorite characters, Emily Charlton, now an image consultant, as she travels to Greenwich to work on a Fairfield County scandal.

The book’s setting in Greenwich is a placeholder for the dramas of well-to-do suburbs outside major cities throughout the country, Weisberger said, adding “My fingers are crossed,” for a movie sequel based on her new book with Emily Blunt, who played Charlton in the 2006 movie, as the lead.

Over a decade after the first Prada craze, Weisberger said Elton John is working on a Broadway musical about the book.

In contrast to her earlier books about the lives of young New York City women making their way in the world of work and dating, Weisberger said her newest book, set in the Fairfield County suburbs, is more reflective of her life in Westport today with her husband and two young kids.

Most days, after working on novels in the Westport office she shares with fellow town resident and author Jane Green, Weisberger said she picks her kids up from school and drives them around town to activities all afternoon, like most parents in town.

