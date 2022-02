WESTPORT — Silver glitter swirled around the glitter globe in Carly Walker’s hand before settling down.

“If I shake it up, there’s glitter everywhere and it’s sort of what’s happening in your mind,” said Walker, owner of Child’s Pose, a yoga studio in Westport. “There’s a lot going on, you feel upset and everything feels sort of chaotic. What we try to do in yoga is no matter how crazy things are around us, we try to find that quiet peace inside.”

The lesson is part of one of the videos on her new YouTube channel designed to expand on the work she’s been doing for years — getting children interested in yoga.

Walker has been doing yoga herself for more than 25 years. She’s always been an athlete and said yoga helped her avoid injury, including during her Iron Mans.

“Yoga was always a great staple, physically and mentally,” she said.

She started teaching yoga to children about seven years ago in New York City — where she was living at the time — and saw how quickly the children took to it.

When she moved to Westport, she began teaching at various preschools.

“The kids just loved it,” Walker said, adding it inspired her to look for her own studio space. About seven months after she and a partner found that space, COVID hit.

Everything shut down, but Walker decided to continue the venture, launching Child’s Pose in June 2020. She started teaching in backyards and offering pod classes as things reopened. By this past September, she had full classes again with wait lists.

Walker teaches about a dozen classes a week, including a few at area preschools. Within her own studio, she offers mom and me classes for children crawling to 3 years old, preschool level, elementary school level for those in kindergarten through fifth grade, and some middle school classes.

Each class allows up to 12 children and three teachers, providing the chance for class and small group work where the teachers can work closely with the children.

The idea for the YouTube channel came about as a way to expand her teachings and reach children who couldn’t physically be in the studio.

It would also fill a hole she saw in available content.

“I just wanted to start offering something different than what I was seeing,” she said.

Like in her classes, Walker teaches poses and breathing exercises that she says help with anxiety and calming. Some examples are teaching children to take a deep breath and think about blowing bubbles or cookies. She said she teaches it in a fun and engaging way so that children don’t even realize they’re developing these calming techniques.

“Yoga brings you into the now,” she said. “If I can bring the kids to focus on the pose or focus on breathing, they can’t focus on what’s making them upset.”

The videos are about 12 minutes long, with some shorter ones. Several have been released since the channel launched at the beginning of January.

“The more I watch it, the more I refine it,” she said.

She said she hopes more children can start doing yoga, especially with the added anxiety of COVID to the already existing pressures they face.

“Kids yoga is new, but it’s so needed with physical and mental health,” Walker said.