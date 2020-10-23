Westport woman charged with third-degree assault

WESTPORT — Police charges a 53-year-old Westport woman with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an officer after police say she physically assaulted someone during the course of an argument.

Officers were sent to a residence in town for reports of a disturbance around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 19. When they arrived a victim told officers that Jennifer Lindstrom had become argumentative and in the course of that argument had physically assaulted them, causing minor injury, police said.

Police said Lindstrom was uncooperative with officers at the scene.

She posted $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Oct. 20.

