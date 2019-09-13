Westport woman charged with growing marijuana

WESTPORT — Karen Schueler, 60, of Westport, was charged with Possession/Cultivation of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell following a police investigation.

During the first week of Sept. 2019, members of the detective bureau received an anonymous tip that marijuana was being grown outdoors at a Westport residence. On three separate dates, detectives responded to the reported location to conduct surveillance in an effort to corroborate and verify the accuracy of the information as provided. On all three of these occasions, and from a vantage point outside of the property, detectives observed a plant growing in plain view within the yard that was immediately recognizable as marijuana.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, a search warrant for the property was applied for and granted by the court in connection with this investigation. This warrant was then executed at the residence on and that same afternoon and a total of 13 marijuana plants of varying heights were subsequently located and seized in connection with the search. Presumptive field testing was conducted on these plants and returned a positive result for the presence of marijuana. Evidence of marijuana possession and use was also found throughout the residence. During an interview, the homeowner, identified as Karen Schueler, admitted to planting three marijuana seeds and caring for the plants, police said.

Based on the investigation, Schueler was taken into custody and charged with 21a-277(b) Possession/Cultivation of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell. A non-surety bond was set for this charge at $5,000.00. Schueler was subsequently released and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on the morning of Thursday September 19, 2019.