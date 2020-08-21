Westport landlord charged with locking out tenant

WESTPORT — A 73-year-old Westport woman was charged with criminal lockout after allegedly denying her tenant access to the room she was renting, police said.

On July 13, police were dispatched after the tenant of a building said she was being denied access to her rental property by her landlord. Officers met with the renter who explained she was renting a room at a residence owned by Gail Heitz, police said.

She alleged she was unable to get to her room after the garage code was modified and not provided to her. As this was her only way to access the residence, she had to make accommodations for the night, police said.

Officers later arranged a time for the woman to get her property from Heitz’ residence but the garage code was again changed. An arrest warrant was then issued for Heitz.

On Thursday, Heitz turned herself in to police and was charged with criminal lockout. She is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Sept. 21.

