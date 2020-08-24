Westport woman charged with burglary and larceny

WESTPORT — A 32-year-old Westport woman was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny for allegedly stealing bottles of wine from a residence, police said.

On June 20, officers were dispatched to a Westport residence on a report of a burglary. The victim reported hearing someone entering her home on two occasions, police said. She later noticed a wine rack had been moved and four bottles of wine missing.

The victim’s home surveillance system captured footage of a woman entering and leaving an unlocked door into the residence twice; each time carrying bottles. The woman was later identified as Blaine Stiegler, police said.

On Aug. 21, Stiegler turned herself in on a warrant. She was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny and released on a written promise to appear. She is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Sept. 14.

