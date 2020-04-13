Westport woman charged with assault, risk of injury to minor

WESTPORT — A 39-year-old Westport woman was charged with assault and risk of injury to a minor after allegedly striking a juvenile in the face, police said.

On Saturday, officers responded to a Westport residence on a complaint of a disturbance. Police who responded said they were told a verbal argument escalated into the alleged assault.

Sandy Ramos allegedly struck a juvenile and pulled a clump of hair from the juvenile’s scalp, police said. The incident was allegedly witnessed by two other juveniles within the residence.

Ramos was charged third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and three counts of risk of injury to a minor. She was unable to post $7,500 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Monday.

