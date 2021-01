WESTPORT — A 27-year-old Westport woman was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly striking a victim with an electronic weapon.

On Dec. 13 at 10:25 p.m., Westport police responded to a local residence for a reported assault. The victim alleged Felicia Sajetta came to her door, made an accusation, and then proceeded to attack her with an electronic defense weapon, police said.

“The victim said she was ‘tased’ and ... her injuries were consistent with being assaulted with that type of weapon,” Lt. David Wolf said.

Sajetta later admitted to having words with the victim, but denied assaulting her. An arrest warrant was then sought and granted for her arrest.

On Jan. 10, Sajetta was taken into custody by Bridgeport Police for the active warrant. She was then turned over to Westport police and charged with second-degree assault.

Sajetta was unable to post $25,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Stamford on Jan. 11 for her arraignment.

