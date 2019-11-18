Westport woman charged with DUI

Katherine Kokell. Katherine Kokell. Photo: Contrtibuted Photo Photo: Contrtibuted Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport woman charged with DUI 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 66-year-old Westport woman was charged with driving under the influence after being found asleep at the wheel, police said.

On Nov. 16 at 12:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle stopped in one of the westbound lanes of travel on Post Road East. According to police, the vehicle’s operator was slumped over the wheel and asleep. When the officer approached the vehicle, he observed the transmission was still in drive, but was able to safely shift the gears of the vehicle into park.

This subsequently woke the operator, identified as Katherine Kokell. According to police, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected on Kokell’s breath and she was unable to perform a series of standard field sobriety tests.

Kokell was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol. She refused chemical testing and posted $500 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Nov. 25.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com