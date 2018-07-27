Westport woman charged with DUI
WESTPORT — A Westport woman drove drunk on Post Road West, police said.
Around midnight on July 14, an officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Wilton Road and then turn left onto Post Road West without stopping for the red light, police said.
Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the driver as Sarah Stark-Holmberg, 31. Officers detected an odor of alcohol on Stark-Holmberg’s breath and asked her to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which she failed. Stark-Holmberg was then arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and failure to obey control signal.
She was released after posting $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 23.
svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1