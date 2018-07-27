Westport woman charged with DUI

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Westport resident Sarah Stark-Holmberg was arrested in town on July 14 on charges of operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and failure to obey control signal. Westport resident Sarah Stark-Holmberg was arrested in town on July 14 on charges of operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and failure to obey control signal. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Westport woman charged with DUI 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Westport woman drove drunk on Post Road West, police said.

Around midnight on July 14, an officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Wilton Road and then turn left onto Post Road West without stopping for the red light, police said.

Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the driver as Sarah Stark-Holmberg, 31. Officers detected an odor of alcohol on Stark-Holmberg’s breath and asked her to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which she failed. Stark-Holmberg was then arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and failure to obey control signal.

She was released after posting $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 23.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1