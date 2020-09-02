Westport wedding goes viral after ex accuses groom of cheating

WESTPORT — When a New York couple got married at the town’s Museum of Contemporary Art last month, they likely didn’t expect their wedding announcement would draw so much interest.

Lauren Maillian and Robert Palmer met in January 2017 at the New York Sports Club in Harlem, N.Y., according to their Aug. 7 wedding announcement in the New York Times.

They went on their first date two days after they met. By May, they moved in together. The two were engaged in December 2018.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the couple couldn’t have the wedding they planned for in 2020. But Maillian’s friend, Shari Lebowitz, vice president of the museum’s board, offered the museum space for the wedding ceremony.

On Aug. 2, the couple and some guests gathered in the Helmut Lang exhibit of the Westport museum and tied the knot.

The couple had an “undeniable” connection, the Times’ announcement said, despite being in different situations.

Maillian was divorced with two kids, the Times’ announcement said. Palmer was five years her junior, it said.

There was no word on Palmer’s previous marital status in the updated story — until the end, that is.

The wedding announcement on the Times’ site ran with a correction, which was added on Aug. 11. The correction said an earlier version of the story, “misstated the previous marital status of the groom, Robert Palmer. Mr. Palmer had previously been married.”

It wasn’t a particularly long correction — two sentences, less than 25 words.

But it turns out, there was more to the story than just those two sentences. And on Aug. 29, Nikyta Moreno told her side of that story.

The New York Post published her story, which indicated she learned from the Maillian-Palmer wedding announcement that her ex-husband — Palmer — cheated on her during their marriage.

She said she only saw the Times’ announcement after various friends and family reached out to her about it, urging her not to read it.

“According to the article, the couple, Rob and Lauren, started their relationship in January 2017. It also said that he had never been married,” Moreno wrote in the Post. “That was news to me — because I was his wife in January 2017.”

Moreno said she and Palmer split in March of that year, officially divorcing in January 2018.

“I never exactly understood why,” the divorce happened, Moreno wrote. “Until I read about it in the Times.”

In her story, Moreno said she and Palmer married in a civil ceremony in 2015, but were planning a bigger one for August 2017. Then, he said he wanted a divorce, she said.

“He was my best friend, and my whole life was destroyed,” she wrote for the Post. “But I knew something else was wrong. I suspected he had cheated on me, but when I confronted him about it, he never quite answered me.”

Before the correction and update, Moreno said, the Times’ story indicated Palmer had never been married before.

She said if Palmer and Maillian are “meant to be together, I want them to be happy. I simply wish he had told me the truth.”

Moreno’s story — and the wedding announcement — have since gone viral, with many on social media chiming in with comments and calling for more information and the story “to be about 3,000 words longer.”

In response to the Post, Palmer said, “Nikyta and I were separated and both consented to a mutual and amicable divorce. This is all very surprising to me and I was unaware that there was ever an issue. I'm happy with my family and I wish Nikyta the best.”