Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe announced that the Board of Selectmen will have a special in-person public meeting to continue review and public discussion of project ideas and prioritization for American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds to be distributed to the Town of Westport.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, in the Westport Town Hall Auditorium. Public attendance and comments are encouraged.