Westport to begin nationwide search for new superintendent

WESTPORT — The search is on to find a permanent superintendent for Westport’s school district.

The Board of Education has hired JE Consulting to spearhead the search alongside the Board of Education and with input from the community. The firm was instrumental in helping the school district find a new principal for Staples High School.

“One of the most important things in any search is almost in a backwards design knowing that Dr. Abbey will be here during the course of the 2020 school year,” Joseph of Erardi, of JE Consulting, said at a BOE meeting on Monday. “Making sure that the appointment will be well in advance to create a transition that works for students and for the community.”

Erardi said the search will include local, regional and national candidates. He added he would be attending the AASA, the School Superintendents Association, national conference for recruitment. The conference attracts nearly 4,000 superintendents, Erardi said.

Advertisement for the position is proposed to take place for Jan. 5 to Feb. 21. During this time, Erardi said it’s important any voice that wants to be a part of the conversation is heard during this time.

To this end, Erardi said there will be several meetings for faculty and members of the community to give their input. The BOE will host two evening opportunities in the coming weeks for members of the community to participate in. On Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 Erardi will facilitate one hour meetings to hear from the community. The events will take place at 7 p.m. in the library at Staples High School.

“During that time I will ascertain all the information and bring it back to the school board on Feb. 24,” Erardi said, adding at this time he would present at a public meeting the qualifications the community is looking for in a new superintendent.

Following this meeting the the first round of interviews with six to eight candidates will take place in late February or early March. A second round of interviews will then take place around March 9.

“This puts you in a terrific position to name your new school superintendent by mid-March,” Erardi said. “We saw that as a great opportunity for that new school leader to at least be a part of the audience as you move through your budget season and as you move through your end of the school year activities.”

He noted though JE Consulting has yet to officially launch the search the attention has already been robust.

“I stand here this evening incredibly confident that at some point mid-March the hiring committee, which is the Westport Board of Education, will be excited about your new school leader,” Erardi said.

Topics such as school board and central office relationships, climate and culture of the district, and confidentiality are all items applicants could be inquisitive about.

Erardi said his role also includes ensuring all candidates he recommends are vetted at every level possible for their personal and professional background.

Erardi said it’s important once the process is completed the BOE has a burning feeling in its belly that the district has the right person.

“If you don’t believe you have the right person we do it all over again,” Erardi said. “That’s how critical this position is, I believe, for the public schools and for the community.”

Board members noted they would be heavily involved in the process and other town bodies will also be involved. BOE Vice Chair Jeannie Smith, who served on the high school search committee, said she was impressed with JE Consulting’s past work.

“I’m grateful that you’re back and we get to work with you again,” she said.

