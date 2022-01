WESTPORT — Officials are asking residents to prepare for a “significant snowfall” this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning ahead of Saturday’s early morning snowstorm.

Officials said there is still some uncertainty about accumulation but the snow is expected to start after midnight at the rate of half an inch to an inch per hour for most of the day Saturday, according to a statement from First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker and the Office of Emergency Management on Friday.

“As we continue to monitor the storm system moving up the coast, Westport residents should expect light snowfall beginning Friday evening, with higher accumulations of snow beginning early Saturday and continuing throughout the day,” said Deputy Chief Nick Marsan. “Parts of the state could receive more than a foot of snow and gusty winds.”

A shift in the storm could change snow accumulations and wind strength. The storm is expected to linger into the early morning on Sunday before exiting the region, according to the statement.

“Though we do not currently expect significant power outages, it is essential to make your preparations now to be ready,” Marsan said. “Make sure your cell phones are fully charged and ensure you have enough food, water, medications, and other essentials to last you several days after the storm. Contact family and neighbors to review your emergency plans and inform them where you will be during and after a storm.”

People are also asked to not travel during and right after the storm.

“Let’s give our Department of Public Works the time and space to plow and clear the roadways safely,” the statement reads.

If travel is essential, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in an emergency. Allow additional time as some roads may be closed.

Other tips include making sure flashlights have working batteries, charging backup chargers, and filling up the bathtub with water in case the water supply is lost. Extra warm clothing and blankets should also be kept nearby.

Residents are also encouraged to stay informed and can sign up for NIXLE alerts from the town’s Emergency Operations Center by texting 06880 to 888 777.

People can also put their refrigerators and freezers to the lowest temperature settings and have a battery-powered radio available in case of power outages.

Power outages can be reported to Eversource at 800-286-2000. Please only call 911 for genuine medical emergencies.