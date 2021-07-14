Westport teen organizes 'goal-a-thon' to raise money for special needs soccer

WESTPORT — Bruno Guiduli has raised more than $2,300 for special needs soccer simply by playing in his front yard. And this weekend he hopes to raise even more.
Guiduli, 16, who will be a senior at Staples High School, he has been kicking goals since last fall into a custom-made soccer goal that he and his dad built in their yard. He broadcasts videos of his goals on social media, which, in turn, draws attention to a GoFundMe page that raises money for TOPSoccer, a community-based training program for athletes with intellectual, emotion and-or physical disabilities.