WESTPORT — Superintendent Thomas Scarice said they had not heard rumors of a black mold infestation in the kindergarten hallway at Saugatuck Elementary School, but will investigate.

In response to an anonymous email to Hearst Connecticut Media suggesting a mold scandal, Scarice said the school district has dealt with previous mold issues at Bedford Middle School and Long Lots Elementary School, but there have been no mold issues currently reported from Saugatuck.

“Those are the only two that we have dealt with in the past four to six months, so I’m not aware of a report of something like that,” Scarice said.

Early in September as teachers and students begin to return to school, it was reported that spot surface mold was identified in some locations of Bedford Middle School. Scarice said the issues were “promptly” addressed by the custodial staff conducting regular cleaning protocols. However, as more spot surface mold areas were identified, the school met with their consulting industrial hygienist, Hygenix, Inc, which led to the decision to provide commercial cleaning assistance.

On Sept. 3, rooms 110 through 116 and room 124, were all cleared to be occupied again. Rooms 161, 167, and 214 required more cleaning and were all cleared on Sept. 7. Room 167 had to be treated and retested, but was eventually cleared later in the week.

In late June, concerns were raised by two parents from the Long Lots Elementary School about elevated humidity levels in the building that could potentially lead to an increased risk of indoor mold germination.

In July, mildew was found on some storage boxes in the auditorium.

Scarice said these concerns were addressed by conducting an indoor air quality assessment performed by industrial hygienist consultant, Langan CT, Inc.

The survey included an interior and exterior facility inspection, as well as sampling the air for indoor and outdoor spaces. The survey showed that all of the spaces fell within normal ranges, except for the auditorium and room 9.

“These two locations demonstrated slightly elevated levels of Aspergillus, Penicillium when compared to outdoor air,” Scarice said.

Scarice said that while there haven’t been any reports of mold at Saugatuck, they will follow the same process as the other cases to see if there is mold. This includes an analysis to determine the type of mold, if any, found there. The school will then have professional cleaning and, if needed, close off parts of the school until it is safe to return.

The email sent to Hearst Connecticut Media about the mold said it is in part due to a poorly renovated roof. Scarice acknowledge that roof leaks and water incursions have happened in the past, especially during the “crazy rainstorms” in August and early September.

“I know there have been water incursions at Saugatuck and in other places over the years, but Saugatuck is actually slated for a roof replacement,” Scarice said.

The district went out to bid for the project this spring. Scarice said it’s expected to be completed next summer.

He said the primary mitigating measures are to prevent water from getting into the buildings and to have a very strong HVAC system so that the humidity level temperatures don’t fluctuate too much.

This isn’t the first time the district has had problems with mold. It relocated students from Coleytown Middle School so it could address a mold issue there back in 2018.