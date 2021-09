WESTPORT — In a letter emailed Sunday evening to parents, Westport Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice wrote the waving of an Israeli flag and other behavior expressed at a recent high school football game was not intended to intimidate Jewish people nor was it motivated by antisemitism.

In the letter, Scarice addressed the recent allegations of antisemitic and racist incidents Friday evening during the game between Cheshire High School and Staples High School.

Scarice wrote there were allegations made on social media during the game, including “antisemitic and racist comments made in the stands, the presence of a Confederate flag, and the waving of an Israeli flag.”

School administrators and law enforcement from both Cheshire and Westport immediately commenced investigations, Scarice said.

Additionally, he wrote due to “the rise in reports of antisemitic and racist incidents,” the school also immediately sought input from the Anti-Defamation League office in Connecticut.

ADL works with schools and law enforcement to help ensure incidents are addressed appropriately, Scarice wrote.

He said the Cheshire Public Schools administration and Cheshire Police Department “have been most collaborative and in constant communication with our administration and police department, sharing information and supporting each other’s investigation. We are most grateful for this cooperation.”

On Sunday, Scarice said he was informed by Cheshire Schools Superintendent Jeff Solan and Chief of Police Neil Dryfe that their investigation has determined that “the Israeli flag was not intended to intimidate Jewish people or motivated by antisemitism. Police reports indicate that the students who brought and waved the flag are Jewish and have shared that they brought the flag to the game because it was a school spirit ‘Red, White & Blue Nite’ in the student section.”

At this point in the investigation, which, Scarice said includes the review of photos, video, and interviews with students, staff, and police officers - “there is no corroborating evidence to substantiate the presence of a Confederate flag.”

Additionally, Scarice wrote the Cheshire superintendent and police chief told him when Staples High School cheerleaders saw students in the stands waving an Israeli flag and made a complaint to a Cheshire police officer, the officer told the Cheshire High School administration and an administrator directed the students holding the Israeli flag to put it away. “Fortunately, the use of police body cams have confirmed this finding,” Scarice wrote.

He added Westport Public Schools “is fully committed to finishing our investigation by speaking with every student or community member personally impacted by these events. We will listen to each first person eyewitness account of these events and will reserve actions before concluding our investigation. Receiving this information from our Cheshire colleagues is helpful, yet we must fulfill our obligations to listen to each and every account. The administration will continue these efforts and provide ongoing updates to the community.”

He added it’s “critical that the community understands the level of transparency and thoroughness that we have taken.”

In Scarice’s release, he wrote Westport Public Schools and ADL, along with the Cheshire Public Schools, “remain committed to fighting antisemitism and racism in any form and remain united in that effort. School administrators will be available to discuss this situation with any students who wish to do so.”

He wrote Westport Public Schools is continuing to gather facts from eyewitnesses about the event, and asked the community to allow them the time needed “to fully assess what occurred and determine the appropriate response. Please contact us if you have relevant information.”